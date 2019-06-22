Investors have pulled cash from US-based China region equity funds for the eighth consecutive week. Photo: AFP
Investors pull cash from US-based China region equity funds for 8th straight week
- ‘It has to do with the trade anxiety and the impasse between Beijing and Washington,’ an investment analyst says
- US-based China region funds on pace for worst quarterly outflow since third quarter of 2015
Topic | Investing
World leaders, including China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, at last year’s G20 summit in Argentina. Photo: AP
Uncertainty over US-China trade deal between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at G20 fuels global recession fears
- It is hoped the two leaders will meet in Japan later this month to at least stop tariffs on a further US$300 billion of Chinese imports
- Global rating agency Moody’s believes there is a 45 per cent chance of a no deal scenario between the world’s two largest economies
Topic | US-China trade war
