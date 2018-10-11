Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday, as a sell-off on Wall Street spread to Asia after rising bond yields and interest rate increases spooked investors and caused a broad market rout.

The Hang Seng Index opened down 3.1 per cent at 25,392.90.

Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings briefly sank 6.4 per cent as trading began, to hit a low of HK$268.00 before bouncing back slightly to trade 5 per cent lower at HK$272.

Mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumped 2.5 per cent to 2,657.29 early in the session.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 also dropped heavily, falling 2.8 per cent to 22,845.55.

US stocks slump as Trump blames ‘crazy’ Fed and traders urge against panic

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both slid more than 3 per cent, their worst days since February. The Nasdaq logged a 4.1 per cent loss, the biggest decline of 2018.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note briefly jumped to 3.23 per cent, before dropping back slightly.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy again, reiterating previous remarks that he prefers lower interest rates.

“The Fed is making a mistake. They’re so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy,” he told a group of reporters in Pennsylvania, according to the Financial Times.

“It’s a correction that we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. But I really disagree with what the Fed is doing, OK?”

On the same day, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned China against “competitive devaluation” of the yuan as the US-China trade war escalated, according to a Financial Times report.