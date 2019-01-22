A Hong Kong developer, who holds the record for some of the smallest abodes built in the city, lost more than 80 per cent of its market value last week after a massive sell-off led by its chairman and his wife.

Jiayuan International Group chairman Shum Tin Ching and his wife Wang Xinmei sold a combined 93.62 million shares on Thursday at an average price of HK$2.7, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Monday.

That accounts for 26 per cent of the trading volume on Thursday, and reduced their shareholding to 53.92 per cent from 57.65 per cent.

The sell-off underscores how the light-touch regulatory framework in one of Asia’s largest capital markets – Hong Kong’s stock prices aren’t encumbered by any “circuit breakers” or percentage halts – can catch minority investors unaware, especially if corporate insiders don’t make timely disclosures.

A company filing by Jiayuan following the stock plunge on January 17 made no mention of the share sale by either the chairman or his wife, stating instead that the board “is not aware of any specific reasons for such price and volume movements nor of any information which must be announced and published to avoid a false market in the shares of the company”.

The filing also stated that the company had paid back a US$350 million US bond maturing Thursday and that “the business operation and financial condition of the group is normal as usual”.

During a lunch with investors on Monday, Shum said that “malicious” short sellers and misinformation may have been a factor in the share plunge.

In June 2017, Shum had pledged more than 600 million shares under his name to China Construction Bank International for a loan, according to public documents.

Jiayuan’s shares rebounded 74.6 per cent on Friday and gained another 8.64 per cent on Monday. At midday on Tuesday the share was down 22.6 per cent down at HK$3.7.

Jiayuan has been under pressure amid a sluggish housing market as the company sold just two of 73 units on offer at the T Plus micro flat project in Tuen Mun on December 8.

The units, some in configurations of 131 square feet, were being offered at HK$2.85 million (US$363,291).

The project will be relaunched with discounts after Chinese Lunar New Year, according to Stan Group chairman Stan Tang, which co-developed the two projects with Jiayuan.

Jiayuan was among a number of Hong Kong-listed companies that saw a wave of selling last week. The rout affected more than 10 companies, wiping out HK$37.4 billion in market value. Jiayuan accounted for most of that loss on record volume.

Additional reporting by Lam Ka-sing