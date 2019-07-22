Pedestrians walk past the "@Convoy" building in Hong Kong. which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
ICAC lays charges against five more people in Convoy case
- A stockbroker and four former senior executives of Convoy Global Holdings Limited were charged by the ICAC on Monday
- The charges were in relation to city's largest financial investigation in decades
Topic | ICAC
