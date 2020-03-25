Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong, the former joint-head of HKEX’s IPO vetting team, right, faces two charges. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing senior executive charged for accepting HK$9.15 million in bribes

  • Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong has been charged by ICAC for accepting an advantage as a public servant and misconduct in public office
  • Yeoh accepted HK$2 million from a consultant for favouring IPO application by Hong Kong firm Shen You, among others
Topic |   HKEX
SCMP
Enoch Yiu and Brian Wong

Updated: 2:33pm, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong, the former joint-head of HKEX’s IPO vetting team, right, faces two charges. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE