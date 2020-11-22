Evergrande Property Services’ executive directors Wang Zhen (left), Hu Liang (centre) and An Lihong at a press conference to announce the launch of the company’s IPO. Photo: Handout Evergrande Property Services’ executive directors Wang Zhen (left), Hu Liang (centre) and An Lihong at a press conference to announce the launch of the company’s IPO. Photo: Handout
Evergrande Property Services’ executive directors Wang Zhen (left), Hu Liang (centre) and An Lihong at a press conference to announce the launch of the company’s IPO. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

China Evergrande’s property management arm launching US$2 billion IPO as developer seeks to pare massive debt

  • Evergrande Property Services’ IPO could raise as much as HK$18.17 billion if overallotment option is exercised
  • Evergrande, China’s largest and most indebted developer, has total debt amounting to US$122.4 billion

Topic |   China property
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:39pm, 22 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Evergrande Property Services’ executive directors Wang Zhen (left), Hu Liang (centre) and An Lihong at a press conference to announce the launch of the company’s IPO. Photo: Handout Evergrande Property Services’ executive directors Wang Zhen (left), Hu Liang (centre) and An Lihong at a press conference to announce the launch of the company’s IPO. Photo: Handout
Evergrande Property Services’ executive directors Wang Zhen (left), Hu Liang (centre) and An Lihong at a press conference to announce the launch of the company’s IPO. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE