Raymond Chong
Concrete Analysis by Raymond Chong

Hong Kong banks ease up on mortgage approvals as vaccination programme boosts homebuyers’ confidence

  • A strong start to homebuying activity portends well for the housing and mortgage markets, suggesting it is likely hold up well for the rest of the year
  • With activity picking up, lenders are looking to approve more mortgage loans, slashing interest rates and offering cash rebates to gain market share

Updated: 12:05pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Raymond Chong is chief executive officer at mortgage referral brokerage firm StarPro Agency