Visitors look at a display of a semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
SigmaStar is eyeing US$780 million IPO in Shanghai as China’s semiconductor industry raises capital to expand
- The company is aiming for a valuation of between 30 billion yuan and 50 billion yuan, according to a person familiar with the matter
- The plan is not finalised and is subject to change, said people familiar with the matter
Topic | IPO
