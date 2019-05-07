A trader works the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street whipsawed by Donald Trump’s surprise threat of additional tariffs on Chinese goods
- The rebound in US stocks ‘leads me to think that while the markets are saying this isn’t much fun, this is still likely to blow over’, an analyst says
- Carnage carry-over from Asian and European trading fades with US markets modestly weaker
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the trade deal was advancing too slowly. Photo: Reuters
In abrupt move, Donald Trump says 10 per cent China tariffs will rise to 25 per cent on Friday
- Trump announced the move on Twitter, suggesting he was not satisfied with the pace of negotiations
- Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top trade envoy, Liu He, returns to Washington this week for what could be a closing round of trade talks
