China region funds were hit hard, partly because of an unsuccessful round of trade talks and the imposition of additional tariffs. Photo: AP
As trade war talks collapse, investors pull cash from China-region equity funds
- It is the third straight week of net outflows from US-based China-region funds, according to data from Lipper
- Across global markets, non-resident investors have withdrawn a net US$5.3 billion over the past two weeks
Topic | Investing
China region equity funds took in a net US$33.3 billion last year. Illustration: Reuters
US investors maintain their steady push into Chinese equities as fund managers see value and opportunity
- Anticipated end to US-China trade war helps alleviate the negative tone
- American investor base is adding back to China region funds earlier than global peers
Topic | Stocks
