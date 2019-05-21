LIVE
Stocks Blog: China markets gaining while Hong Kong continues to slide as trade war drags on
- Cnooc (2018 HK) to outperform, says Daiwa Securities
- Kunlun Energy (135 HK) is a new buy at BOCOM
A pedestrian walks past the Bund Bull statue in Shanghai on October 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Topic | Stocks
A customer uses the first Mi Express Kiosk in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xiaomi pushes global smartphone expansion as it monitors US trade ban on Huawei
- Beijing-based Xiaomi shipped 27.9 million smartphones worldwide in the first quarter
Topic | Xiaomi
A customer uses the first Mi Express Kiosk in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua