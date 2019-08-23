Channels

Stocks Blog: Hong Kong and China set for lower opening as China warns on tariff countermeasures

  • Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to address Jackson Hole summit tonight
  • S&P 500 closes flat in overnight trading 
Yujing Liu  

Srinivasan Iyer  

Deb Price  

Updated: 10:05am, 23 Aug, 2019

A man checks stock prices through his smartphone at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Yujing Liu  

Srinivasan Iyer  

Deb Price  

