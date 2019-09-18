Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP
Markets

Liquor maker Kweichow Moutai closes at record high as China stocks edge higher

  • The Shanghai Composite Index rebounded from its biggest decline in 10 weeks, while the Hang Seng Index edged lower
  • There is an 83 per cent probability that the Fed will cut the interest rate by as many as 20 basis points at tomorrow’s meeting, according to Bloomberg data.
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:25pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Container trucks arrive at the Port of Long Beach in California. Equities have become more attractive for Credit Suisse amid a slight easing of tensions in the trade standoff. Photo: AFP
Companies

Stock markets back in favour at Credit Suisse as hopes rise of US-China trade war breakthrough

  • The Swiss bank favours US equities as it sees less political uncertainty in Europe, further central bank easing
  • Outlook change comes three weeks after Swiss rival UBS shifted to an underweight equity position
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Container trucks arrive at the Port of Long Beach in California. Equities have become more attractive for Credit Suisse amid a slight easing of tensions in the trade standoff. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.