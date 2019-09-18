A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP
Liquor maker Kweichow Moutai closes at record high as China stocks edge higher
- The Shanghai Composite Index rebounded from its biggest decline in 10 weeks, while the Hang Seng Index edged lower
- There is an 83 per cent probability that the Fed will cut the interest rate by as many as 20 basis points at tomorrow’s meeting, according to Bloomberg data.
Topic | A-shares
A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP
Container trucks arrive at the Port of Long Beach in California. Equities have become more attractive for Credit Suisse amid a slight easing of tensions in the trade standoff. Photo: AFP
Stock markets back in favour at Credit Suisse as hopes rise of US-China trade war breakthrough
- The Swiss bank favours US equities as it sees less political uncertainty in Europe, further central bank easing
- Outlook change comes three weeks after Swiss rival UBS shifted to an underweight equity position
Topic | Investing
Container trucks arrive at the Port of Long Beach in California. Equities have become more attractive for Credit Suisse amid a slight easing of tensions in the trade standoff. Photo: AFP