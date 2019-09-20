Channels

Stocks Blog: Chinese banks cut loan prime rate; MTR trading up, as chairman denies Beijing influence

  • 'Mainlanders need to come back for retail to come back,' says Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai
  • Over past two months, Chow Sang Sang (116 HK) is down 24 percent and Chow Tai Fook (1929 HK) is down 20.7 per cent
     
Updated: 11:23am, 20 Sep, 2019

It can be a bit lonely these days as a retail clerk. Here, an employee stands at the door of a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group store in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on August 29, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Topic |   Stocks Blog
