LIVE
LIVE
Hang Seng Index makes steady gains to trade 0.6 per cent higher
- Hubei Heyuan Gas makes stellar debut in Shenzhen today as it rises by the maximum 44 per cent
- Minister's electric car subsidy comment boosts sector
Topic | Stocks Blog
The flags of Hong Kong stock exchange, China and Hong Kong are seen outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders
After Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended last week on a high, the phase one deal between US and China to be signed this week is likely to influence proceedings.
Stay tuned for the latest developments.
And if you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in