Hang Seng Index rises after US says China no longer a currency manipulator
- China's exports rise 9 per cent, while imports jumped 17.7 per cent in December
- Two IPOs sink on debut in Hong Kong, while two Chinese IPOs make stellar gains
A woman walks by a money exchange shop in Hong Kong. Last night, the administration of President Donald Trump removed its designation of China as a currency manipulator. Photo: AP Photo
The markets received a huge boost after the US Treasury removed its designation of China as a currency manipulator, one of the main obstacles in the way of the trade deal set to be signed this week. China has made “enforceable commitments” not to devalue the yuan and has agreed to publish exchange-rate information, the Trump administration said.
- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
