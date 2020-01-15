LIVE
LIVE
Hang Seng Index opens higher as investors look ahead to US-China trade deal
- US markets end mixed overnight, with only the Dow rising marginally, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower
- US intends to maintain existing tariffs on Chinese exports until phase two deal is signed
Topic | Stocks Blog
An electronic board displays stock prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders
Traders will probably be braced for another volatile day after China and Hong Kong stocks dropped after a short burst on concerns about excessive gains yesterday. Though China and the US are soon expected to ink the much-heralded phase one trade deal, reports have emerged that some tariffs on Chinese goods are likely to stay in place until after the presidential elections and any cut will rest on how Beijing complies with the agreement.
Hong Kong’s market is expected to remain busy for the rest of the week, with three IPOs trading today and another seven tomorrow.
And if you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in