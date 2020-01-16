The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both reached new highs in overnight trading in the US, as traders cheered the signing of the phase one deal between Beijing and Washington. An initial reading of the agreement shows that China will need to do more to protect intellectual property rights and ramp up purchase of American goods to narrow the trade gap between the two nations. Still, markets in Asia reacted differently as regional traders probably need more time to get into the details of the deal.