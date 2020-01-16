LIVE
LIVE
Hang Seng Index set for early boost after US and China sign phase one deal to ease trade tensions
- Dow crosses 29,000 level for the first time after US and China sign trade deal
- Markets can expect an initial lift from the trade agreement
Topic | Stocks Blog
An investor walks by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
INTRODUCTION
The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both reached new highs in overnight trading in the US, as traders cheered the signing of the phase one deal between Beijing and Washington. An initial reading of the agreement shows that China will need to do more to protect intellectual property rights and ramp up purchase of American goods to narrow the trade gap between the two nations. Still, markets in Asia reacted differently as regional traders probably need more time to get into the details of the deal.
And if you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in