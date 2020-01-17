LIVE
Hang Seng Index rises to the highest level in eight months with investors optimistic over China's growth outlook
- China's growth has bottomed out, says JPMorgan Asset
- Xiaomi jumps on upbeat 5G prospects
Hong Kong and China markets ended the week on a positive note, as investors remain optimistic that China's economic growth will pick up this year.
Catch up on the day's trading below.
And if you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong