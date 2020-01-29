LIVE
Hang Seng Index plunges 3 per cent on the first day of trading in the Year of the Rat amid a worsening Wuhan virus outbreak
- S&P 500 Index puts two days of losses behind it to close 1 per cent higher overnight
- China markets are closed for the rest of the week amid the Wuhan virus outbreak
Flags are raised outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building. Investors are geared up for trading in the Year of the Rat on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
Welcome to the first day of trading in the Year of the Rat.
Hong Kong shares closed the last day of trading in the Year of the Pig slightly higher, but all signs indicate that the market will open lower as the Wuhan virus outbreak shows no signs of slowing down, which has claimed more than 130 lives in China and infected more than 6,000 people.
– Georgina Lee and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
