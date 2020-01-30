LIVE
Hong Kong stocks open lower as China coronavirus jitters persist
- World Health Organisation, deeply concerned that the Wuhan virus is starting to spread between people outside of China, will meet today to reconsider its earlier decision of not declaring it a global public health emergency
- The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged and continued to signal policy would stay on hold for the time being as the US enters a presidential election year
A man wearing a mask stands before the city skyline. World health authorities will meet today to decide whether to declare the rapidly spreading Wuhan coronavirus as a threat to global public health. Photo: AFP
Good day, traders
The Wuhan coronavirus is likely to dominate market proceedings again today. The penumonia-like illness is showing no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases in mainland China crossed 7,700 and deaths reached 170.
We are here to bring you the latest updates.
– Georgina Lee and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
