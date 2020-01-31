LIVE
Hong Kong stocks set for positive start, but China coronavirus still looms large

  • The World Health Organisation declares the China coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency as it spreads to nearly 10,000 people globally and death toll crosses 210

  •  US markets close higher overnight after a late rally 

Georgina Lee and Srinivasan Iyer

Updated: 9:16am, 31 Jan, 2020

Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders

It's last trading session of the week and month. 

Once again, the China coronavirus is likely to dominate proceedings, as the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. The death has been mounting and so have the number of cases. Investors will be hoping for some relief as Hong Kong stocks have been battered over the past two days.

We'll take you through the day's proceedings as they unfold.

– Georgina Lee and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong 

