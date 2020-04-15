LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hang Seng Index propped by gains in index heavyweight Tencent in early trading

  • Chinese electric car maker BYD rises after announcing that its subsidiary BYD Semiconductor is considering an IPO
  • Trump halts contributions to WHO, saying his administration will conduct an inquiry into the agency's ‘role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread’ of the coronavirus
Workers make protective masks at Threegun Group's plant in Shanghai. The company's mask production kicked into high gear recently with the daily output reaching one million pieces. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

Hong Kong and China markets look set to follow US equities, which made solid gains overnight. Stay tuned to keep abreast of the market-moving news!

-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong 

Stocks Blog