HSBC weighs on Hang Seng Index as the benchmark slips 0.5 per cent at the open
Tech stocks Tencent and Alibaba rise at least 1 per cent in early trading
The number of people infected by the coronavirus climbed to 2 million globally
The Ladies Market in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, wears a deserted look as the coronavirus outbreak keeps shoppers away. Photo: Felix Wong
After overnight declines on Wall Street and weaker start in most Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong opened lower.
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong
