HSBC weighs on Hang Seng Index as the benchmark slips 0.5 per cent at the open

  • Tech stocks Tencent and Alibaba rise at least 1 per cent in early trading

  • The number of people infected by the coronavirus climbed to 2 million globally

Gigi Choy , Kathleen Magramo and Srinivasan Iyer

Updated: 10:38am, 16 Apr, 2020

The Ladies Market in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, wears a deserted look as the coronavirus outbreak keeps shoppers away. Photo: Felix Wong
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

After overnight declines on Wall Street and weaker start in most Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong opened lower.

Stay with us to get all the live action!

-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Srinivasan Iyer in Hong Kong 

