Mainland stocks rose after Chinese consumer prices declined for the first time since October 2009. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks rise most in a month as they track new highs on Wall Street amid stimulus package progress
- Hang Seng Index gains 1.3 per cent to 26,636.36 at the lunch break, setting it on course for the biggest gain in a month
- Shanghai Composite Index swings as investors expect central bank to keep loose monetary policies after a decline in consumer inflation prices
Topic | A-shares
