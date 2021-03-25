People walk past a banks electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on March 24. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks enter correction phase as bears maul Tencent, US audit law puts Chinese firms at risk of expulsion from Wall Street
- Hang Seng Index has declined 11 per cent from its February 17 peak, Tencent slumps 20 per cent as correction bear-market phase sets in
- MSCI benchmarks tracking Chinese onshore and offshore-listed stocks have slumped by 14 to 17 per cent from their peaks
Topic | Stocks
People walk past a banks electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on March 24. Photo: AP