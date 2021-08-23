Local stocks are chalking up early gains, seeking to rebound from their worst week in 17 months. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong stocks climb out of bear market as Tencent, Meituan power recovery amid oversold signals
- Hang Seng Index advances 1.8 per cent in early trading as technical gauges signal market is oversold and poised to rebound
- Tech stocks rebound as Tencent and Meituan lead rally with more than 3 per cent advance while Alibaba Health recoups some of last week’s big losses
Topic | A-shares
