A-shares
Hong Kong stocks climb out of bear market as Tencent, Meituan power recovery amid oversold signals

  • Hang Seng Index advances 1.8 per cent in early trading as technical gauges signal market is oversold and poised to rebound
  • Tech stocks rebound as Tencent and Meituan lead rally with more than 3 per cent advance while Alibaba Health recoups some of last week’s big losses

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:50pm, 23 Aug, 2021

