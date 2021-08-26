Buying momentum in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks slows as corporate earnings reports disappoint and traders look to the Fed for new guidance on bond tapering. Photo: AFP Buying momentum in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks slows as corporate earnings reports disappoint and traders look to the Fed for new guidance on bond tapering. Photo: AFP
Buying momentum in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks slows as corporate earnings reports disappoint and traders look to the Fed for new guidance on bond tapering. Photo: AFP
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slide on weak corporate earnings while Bank of Korea raises rate to end easing policy

  • Hang Seng Index loses upside momentum after a brief technical rally as weak corporate earnings from Kuaishou, Evergrande dent sentiment
  • Traders are looking for clues from the Fed on its bond purchases, while the Bank of Korea raises its key rate to exit from ultra-loose monetary policy

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:56pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Buying momentum in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks slows as corporate earnings reports disappoint and traders look to the Fed for new guidance on bond tapering. Photo: AFP Buying momentum in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks slows as corporate earnings reports disappoint and traders look to the Fed for new guidance on bond tapering. Photo: AFP
Buying momentum in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks slows as corporate earnings reports disappoint and traders look to the Fed for new guidance on bond tapering. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE