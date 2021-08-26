Buying momentum in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks slows as corporate earnings reports disappoint and traders look to the Fed for new guidance on bond tapering. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks slide on weak corporate earnings while Bank of Korea raises rate to end easing policy
- Hang Seng Index loses upside momentum after a brief technical rally as weak corporate earnings from Kuaishou, Evergrande dent sentiment
- Traders are looking for clues from the Fed on its bond purchases, while the Bank of Korea raises its key rate to exit from ultra-loose monetary policy
Topic | Stocks
