An electronic screen showing the Hang Seng Index level outside a Dah Sing Bank branch in Central, Hong Kong on September 20. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks retreat with property groups under pressure while oil producers advance
- Property-related stocks weaken amid lingering Evergrande concerns; Carrie Lam unveils plan for ‘Northern Metropolis’ to spearhead development
- Oil trades near the highest level in three years, buoying producers like Sinopec and CNOOC amid an energy crisis
Topic | Stocks Blog
An electronic screen showing the Hang Seng Index level outside a Dah Sing Bank branch in Central, Hong Kong on September 20. Photo: Dickson Lee
Corrected [12:16pm, 6 Oct, 2021]
- [12:16pm, 6 Oct, 2021]
Corrects the first paragraph to say oil prices are at a three-year high
We are part of the Trust Project What is it?