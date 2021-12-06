epa09610397 A woman stands next to an electronic board displaying the Hang Seng Index Hong Kong, China, 29 November 2021. Shares in Hong Kong dropped below 24,000 points to extend a sell-off across world markets fuelled by fears about the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Hong Kong stocks suffer another sell-off as Alibaba drags Chinese tech lower while Omicron, Evergrande stoke risk aversion
- Alibaba drags market lower amid a management reshuffle while tech peers suffer from the after-effect of Didi Global’s US delisting move
- The Omicron variant continues to spread in the region while Evergrande’s failure to meet a US$260 million debt guarantee stokes risk aversion
Topic | China stock market
