Global market indices are displayed on a screen in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Goldman cuts bullish China stock targets again as economy falters, US investors turn bearish
- US investment bank has lowered its target for MSCI China Index for a second time in as many weeks as market turns bearish on economy
- At best, China viewed as a trading market, as opposed to a longer term buy-and-hold opportunity, Goldman says of clients’ perception of Chinese stocks
Global market indices are displayed on a screen in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg