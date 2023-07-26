The Hisense exhibit is seen is seen on opening day of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Photo: AFP
This Chinese hot stock is about to get even better after rallying nearly 150 per cent in Hong Kong, thanks to record heatwaves
- Hisense, a leading air-conditioner manufacturer, has surged nearly 150 per cent in Hong Kong this year, boosting its market value to HK$34.5 billion (US$4.4 billion)
- Heatwaves in China have fuelled air-conditioner sales, which have risen 12 per cent to 90.9 million units in the first half from a year earlier
