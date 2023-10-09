This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hong Kong cancelled the trading of stocks and derivatives for the morning session after the local Observatory issued its T8 and black rainstorm warning for Typhoon Koinu, its signal for a severe weather condition.

The northbound link of the Stock Connect scheme, which enables foreign investors to buy mainland Chinese equities via Hong Kong, will also be similarly affected, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city’s bourse operator, said in a statement.

The T8 warning was still in force at 9am local time, which compels the stock exchange to delay trading under its extreme weather arrangements.