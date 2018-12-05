Losses on Wall Street accelerated after midday Tuesday on worries about the US economic outlook and scepticism over the US-China trade truce.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2.8 per cent or 730 points in early afternoon trading.

The broad-based S&P and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index were also down sharply, 2.9 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively by early afternoon.

The drop came with all eyes fixed on government bond rates, seen as an early warning indicator of a US recession, as well as the confusing status of the touted US-China agreement to halt their trade war.

The movements in the bond market “clearly show that growth is likely to slow next year and inflation too,” said Karl Haeling of LBBW. “But predicting a recession if the curve inverts is getting ahead of ourselves.”

The reaction came after the difference in yield between the two- and 10-year US Treasury notes narrowed, raising concerns about a so-called “inversion” in which interest on short-term bonds overtake the rate on long-term bonds.

Three-year yields climbed above those of their five-year peers on Monday, potentially foreshadowing the end of the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign.



Large banks were among the big losers, with JPMorgan Chase shedding 3.1 per cent, Bank of America losing 4.9 per cent and Citigroup 4.2 per cent.

The gloomier outlook comes as the global economy shows signs of weakness, with some analysts pointing to China as a potential worry.

Analysts said Tuesday’s decline in stocks also reflected rising scepticism at a weekend announcement that US President Donald Trump intended to halt new tariffs on China for 90 days while the two countries work out a long-term trading deal.

Markets reacted enthusiastically to the announcement on Monday, which was accompanied by hopeful commentary in Chinese state media. But by Tuesday the gloss had worn off as many observers noted the two sides remained far apart on several key issues.

“Yes, there is a halt in tariffs,” said Delores Rubin, senior equities trader at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management. But “we haven’t resolved anything yet.”



“Any breakthroughs on trade also brings the Fed back into the picture,” Dan Skelly, Morgan Stanley equity model portfolio solutions head, said on Bloomberg TV. “If you look at the market the last week or so you saw the market pop on both the dovish Fed – or a perceived dovish Fed, if you will – as well as the trade headlines. And it’s hard to have both, in our opinion. And so these positive updates potentially on trade just bring the Fed back even faster.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg