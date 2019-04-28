Channels

China's President Xi Jinping (R) with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 10, 2014 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings. Photo: Reuters
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

The great game of the Belt and Road is a global competition for resources, strategic reach and soft power diplomacy

  • The backstage sub plot - Tokyo is working on an alternative to BRI - is the bigger stumbling block to any Abe-Xi agreement
  • Prospect of Sino-Japan joint infrastructure projects in third-party countries appeared to offer way around dilemma, but is nevertheless a mine-strewn diversion
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 10:00am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:25am, 28 Apr, 2019

A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on 4 December 2018, the day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index lost almost 800 points, or 3.1 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

China’s Belt and Road may be the closest the world has to a stimulus plan that can kick some vigour back into the global economy

  • There is nothing for global stock markets to be bullish now, from corporate earnings to the US-China trade war, to Brexit and the next US trade war on Japan
  • China’s Belt and Road Initiative may be the only hope for a global economic stimulus
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 9:30am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:40am, 31 Mar, 2019

A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on 4 December 2018, the day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index lost almost 800 points, or 3.1 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
