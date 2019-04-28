China's President Xi Jinping (R) with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 10, 2014 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings. Photo: Reuters
China's President Xi Jinping (R) with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 10, 2014 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings. Photo: Reuters
A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on 4 December 2018, the day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index lost almost 800 points, or 3.1 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on 4 December 2018, the day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index lost almost 800 points, or 3.1 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE