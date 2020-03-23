The central business district in Beijing. ‘Right now it’s best to be patient and wait out the crisis,” says Shanghai Congrong Investment Management’s Lu Jun. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mainland Chinese macro fund that has made 31 per cent this year is hoarding cash

  • Shanghai Congrong Investment Management has cut most of its stock positions and boosted cash levels to above 50 per cent
  • Best assets to hold right now are Chinese government bonds, cash, founder says
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:30pm, 23 Mar, 2020

