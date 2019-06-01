A new government workforce report projects that Hong Kong could be short up to a quarter of a million workers by 2027 in a worst-case scenario. Photo: Fung Chang
Ultimately, it is impossible to guess how many workers at any skill level we will need in a decade’s time. What we can do is encourage flexibility. Photo: AFP
