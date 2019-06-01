Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A new government workforce report projects that Hong Kong could be short up to a quarter of a million workers by 2027 in a worst-case scenario. Photo: Fung Chang
David Dodwell
Outside In by David Dodwell

Migrants mean more than birth rates in meeting Hong Kong’s labour shortage, which is why we must act now

  • Hong Kong has traditionally depended on migrant labourers to meet its domestic demand. The problem is that neighbouring countries are set for similar shortages, thus thinning the pool
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 11:15am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:15am, 1 Jun, 2019

Ultimately, it is impossible to guess how many workers at any skill level we will need in a decade’s time. What we can do is encourage flexibility. Photo: AFP
Bernard Chan
Bernard Chan

Will Hong Kong really face a worker shortage in future? It’s impossible to know, so our best asset is agility

  • While making efforts to correct mismatches in the labour market, such as too many graduates for too few jobs, the city should be prepared for any unforeseen changes in technology and the economy that will upend the best-laid plans
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan  

Published: 1:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 23 May, 2019

