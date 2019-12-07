Channels

A US Postal Service worker takes packages out of a truck on December 2 in San Francisco, California. The postal service recorded a loss of US$8.8 billion and will finish the year with US$11 billion in debt outstanding. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
David Dodwell
Outside In by David Dodwell

Despite Donald Trump’s attack on the international postal system, he might be in for a nasty surprise in the mail next year

  • Tying US Postal Service’s losses to Chinese e-commerce, the Trump administration forced the Universal Postal Union to allow the US to set its own international postal fees from July next year. However, this is likely to make only a small dent in the country’s mail woes
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 1:06am, 7 Dec, 2019

Workers sort packages at a mail processing center on Singles' Day 2019 in Yangzhou City, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Enterprises

What US and Chinese shoppers bought on Black Friday and Singles’ Day – pet food, air fryers and face massagers

  • Singles’ Day in China and the weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in the US are watched closely as barometers of consumption in their respective markets
  • Chinese consumers splurged on their pets and hi-tech skincare tools, while US consumers spent heavily on gifts, particularly toys and electronics
Topic |   Ecommerce
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 9:26am, 5 Dec, 2019

