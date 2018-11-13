Your correspondent, John Lam, talks about how Donald Trump faces a fading presidency after the midterm elections (“Trump faces even worse than midterm setback, if he keeps picking on US allies”, November 8).

In fact, it was the opposite that had happened. Normally, the ruling party often loses House seats by sizeable margins in midterm elections. This time, the Republican Party only lost around half of the seats the Democrats lost in 2010. In the Senate, three Democratic incumbents lost and the Republican majority is likely to widen after the Florida recount, one of the few times that the ruling party has won Senate seats in the off-year election.

Although President Trump’s power will be checked by Congress for the next two years, it does not mean that most voters disapprove of Trump’s accomplishments. Instead, the results show a potential victory in 2020, as his base is strengthened.

Midterm, schmidterm – Trump is sure to win a second term now

As an amateur politician, Trump has beaten the odds since his 2016 election. While sometimes his remarks may not be appropriate, I certainly applaud his efforts to challenge the monopoly of the political establishment and the political correctness that the left used to hijack discussions. It may not seem wise for him to displease allies on trade, but Trump has successfully restored new order in multilateral relations, while at the same time negotiating favourable deals for American workers. Well, naturally. It is an obligation for a leader to serve his people first.

“There’s only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him. This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner. The Republicans are......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

President Trump belongs to a generation of doers, not whiners. He has tried his best to honour his electoral promises and achieved a lot that no other US president did, including the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

