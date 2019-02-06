The renminbi’s recent roller-coaster ride is not over yet. China’s currency is adrift in a sea of global uncertainty – and there’s not much Beijing can do to stop it. The renminbi is pitching about on huge swells of economic and political risk which have little chance of easing in the coming months. This means tough times ahead for investors trying to get a better handle on the currency’s outlook this year. Increased volatility and risk are likely to mark 2019 for the renminbi.

Currency markets may be challenging for the renminbi this year but should provide plenty of good scope for smart players to make the right call. Opinions on the currency’s outlook this year are broadly spread, judging by Reuters’ consensus forecasts ranging between 6.40 and 7.50 against the US dollar over the next 12 months, pivoting at around a 6.74 mean. The timing of upcoming global events will be crucial to determining which of the two extremes is closer to accurate.

Trading conditions are likely to be extremely testing. The outcome of the trade war between China and the United States, the risks of a deeper global downturn, US President Donald Trump’s possible impeachment, European uncertainties, the possibility of a Federal Reserve policy U-turn, a sudden risk asset sell-off and knee-jerk safe haven flows could mean the US dollar whipsawing between currency heaven and hell this year. Trading the renminbi could prove especially tough on the back of this.

These are major game changers, carrying significant event risk for currency players. Right now, markets are locked in a battle of wits between risk aversion and risk appetite, but fathoming whether the dollar is friend or foe is the key as these forces play out. In times of stress, the dollar is normally first as a safe haven and first to be set aside once risk appetites recover. As a risk asset, the renminbi should only play a secondary role.

Any thawing in US-China trade war tensions would be the best possible bonus for global economic confidence, risk assets and renminbi sentiment. It would hit the dollar hard and test the 6.40 mark. But prolonged strains in China-US relations, a deeper deterioration in the global economic picture or the spectre of another market meltdown would be final straws for risk asset perceptions and for the renminbi-dollar exchange rate holding below Beijing’s de facto 7.0 ceiling. If this is broken, a test of the 7.50 mark could follow in very quick succession.

There are other wild cards to contend with in the coming months, not least the risk of another blowout in European politics, with Italy sinking into recession again and the threat of a no-deal hard Brexit. Markets also need to weigh the possibility that the Fed might consider a sea change in monetary policy this year by cutting US interest rates again. This would throw a spanner into the works for dollar bulls and whip up more renminbi volatility.

Increased currency volatility may be anathema to Beijing, but defending the renminbi would come at a heavy price. Unless Beijing throws caution to the wind and exhausts valuable forex reserves stabilising the currency, the best strategy would be to ride out the storm and let the renminbi find its own equilibrium level. In a year’s time, a reasonable renminbi-dollar bet might not be too far off current levels at a 6.70-6.80 range but, with heightened volatility, the only price to pay in the meantime.

Renminbi volatility is no bad thing and could even be perceived as a valuable asset, attracting investors and reserve managers keen to diversify into currencies with less dollar dependence and reduced covariance. It is a sound basis for building “efficient”, well-diversified investment portfolios.

The renminbi must stand on its own two feet, recognised for its own specific merits, if it is to flourish as a reserve asset, a medium of exchange and a reliable store of wealth for global investors. Beijing should grant the renminbi greater freedom and reinforce its currency credibility in the process.

David Brown is chief executive of New View Economics