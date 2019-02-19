Channels

Huawei’s close relationship with the Chinese government makes many nations worried about what their involvement in 5G would mean for the spread of information. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Huawei is just the start: 5G will be a central front in the US-China war for technological supremacy

  • Despite Huawei’s leading role in the field, security concerns mean the US was certain to oppose the Chinese firm’s involvement in the roll-out of 5G tech – and Washington won’t be alone
Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 11:48am

Huawei’s close relationship with the Chinese government makes many nations worried about what their involvement in 5G would mean for the spread of information. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Craig Stephens
China’s strategic opportunities are Beijing’s to lose

  • Zhou Bo says worries over the slowing Chinese economy and China’s current uneasy rivalry with the US have cast a shadow over the country’s future. But the doomsayers need not worry, as China’s success has always been in its own hands
Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 6:24am

Illustration: Craig Stephens
