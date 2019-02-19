Huawei is just the start: 5G will be a central front in the US-China war for technological supremacy
Huawei’s close relationship with the Chinese government makes many nations worried about what their involvement in 5G would mean for the spread of information. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley
Huawei is just the start: 5G will be a central front in the US-China war for technological supremacy
- Despite Huawei’s leading role in the field, security concerns mean the US was certain to oppose the Chinese firm’s involvement in the roll-out of 5G tech – and Washington won’t be alone
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhou Bo
China’s strategic opportunities are Beijing’s to lose
- Zhou Bo says worries over the slowing Chinese economy and China’s current uneasy rivalry with the US have cast a shadow over the country’s future. But the doomsayers need not worry, as China’s success has always been in its own hands
Illustration: Craig Stephens
