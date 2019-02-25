Channels

Workers in a TMall.com warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. The combination of surging demand for high-standard warehouses from e-commerce companies, third-party logistics providers and manufacturers, coupled with a scarcity of land in major urban centres and tight land-use restrictions, has led to strong absorption of warehousing space. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s commercial property market is thriving even as residential property lags and the overall economy slows

  • Foreign investment drove the growth in China’s commercial property in 2018, and domestic buyers look likely to join in the trend in 2019
  • While the office and retail sectors have borne the brunt of the fallout from the government’s deleveraging campaign, demand for warehousing space is surging
Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 2:10pm

A man works at a construction site of a residential skyscraper in Shanghai. Junk-rated Chinese real estate companies have been among the biggest winners in recent trading. Photo: AFP
Dovish Federal Reserve policy spurs a rally, including in Chinese real estate, but it’s probably just a bubble

  • Nicholas Spiro says investors went overboard in selling off last year and are overcorrecting mainly due to a Fed policy shift, but weak fundamentals suggest the rally in Chinese stocks can’t be sustained
Updated: Thursday, 14 Feb, 2019 10:22pm

