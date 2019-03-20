Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
For both Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, the trade war is a test of political will and ideology
- Though the reforms that the US demands are also to China’s benefit, both leaders, and the political and economic systems they represent, are so far apart in ideology that an agreement can only come about through compromise. But whose compromise though?
US President Donald Trump speaking about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on October 1, 2018, as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listened on in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo: REUTERS
Opinion
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley
It’s about time someone yells ‘It’s trade, stupid’ to Trump’s trade negotiators and enlighten them on the folly of their errors
- The world’s economy is slowing, with growth slowing in the US, the euro zone and China
- It’s not the decline that is worrying, but what’s driving it: Shrinking trade
