SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

For both Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, the trade war is a test of political will and ideology

  • Though the reforms that the US demands are also to China’s benefit, both leaders, and the political and economic systems they represent, are so far apart in ideology that an agreement can only come about through compromise. But whose compromise though?
Cary Huang

Published: 1:00am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 20 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on October 1, 2018, as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listened on in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo: REUTERS
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

It’s about time someone yells ‘It’s trade, stupid’ to Trump’s trade negotiators and enlighten them on the folly of their errors

  • The world’s economy is slowing, with growth slowing in the US, the euro zone and China
  • It’s not the decline that is worrying, but what’s driving it: Shrinking trade
Anthony Rowley

Published: 11:30am, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 17 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on October 1, 2018, as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listened on in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo: REUTERS
