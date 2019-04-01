China’s digital universe quickly expanded from 2013 onwards. Mobile payments boomed and start-ups sprang up, making e-commerce and on-demand services available with the click of a few buttons. Linking it all together was the super app WeChat. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s digital universe quickly expanded from 2013 onwards. Mobile payments boomed and start-ups sprang up, making e-commerce and on-demand services available with the click of a few buttons. Linking it all together was the super app WeChat. Photo: Bloomberg
A man in Colombo, Sri Lanka, uses his mobile phone. Beijing is actively exporting its internet successes, empowering businesses to transact online through the same tools developed in China. Photo: Reuters
A man in Colombo, Sri Lanka, uses his mobile phone. Beijing is actively exporting its internet successes, empowering businesses to transact online through the same tools developed in China. Photo: Reuters