China’s digital universe quickly expanded from 2013 onwards. Mobile payments boomed and start-ups sprang up, making e-commerce and on-demand services available with the click of a few buttons. Linking it all together was the super app WeChat. Photo: Bloomberg
Ashley Galina Dudarenok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Ashley Galina Dudarenok

As Facebook looks to WeChat, China’s digital world is wowing the West, and globalisation is no longer a one-way street

  • With even Silicon Valley giants like Facebook learning from the hyperconnected WeChat universe, the investment in data and AI by the Chinese state and companies is paying off
Ashley Galina Dudarenok

Ashley Galina Dudarenok  

Published: 8:30pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:59pm, 1 Apr, 2019

A man in Colombo, Sri Lanka, uses his mobile phone. Beijing is actively exporting its internet successes, empowering businesses to transact online through the same tools developed in China. Photo: Reuters
Ben Crawford
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Ben Crawford

How China’s e-commerce playbook can help emerging economies transform

  • Emerging markets, like China’s, have the advantage of a sizeable young population that is highly adaptable, if not already at home in the mobile digital era. Better yet, by learning from US tech leaders, emerging markets will have the best of both worlds
Ben Crawford

Ben Crawford  

Published: 4:30pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:05pm, 13 Mar, 2019

