A reporter uses mobile phones for a live broadcast of the National People’s Congress meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 8. The consumption-focused innovative industries that barely existed in 2008 are increasingly propelling the Chinese economy today. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prof Zhang Jun
China’s decade of extraordinary growth from 2008 is lost on its critics. Why?

  • Serious challenges on several fronts in that year did not deter the authorities from pressing on with a commitment to change the Chinese growth model
  • The story of how these efforts contributed to the rise of the middle class and the emergence of a world-leading digital economy demands a fuller understanding
Prof Zhang Jun

Prof Zhang Jun  

Published: 1:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
China ‘exaggerated’ GDP data by 2 percentage points for at least nine years, new study says

  • Mainland has overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
  • Calculations suggest that the current nominal size of the economy is about 18 per cent lower than the official level of US$13.4 trillion at the end of 2018
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 8:18pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 7 Mar, 2019

