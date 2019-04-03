A reporter uses mobile phones for a live broadcast of the National People’s Congress meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 8. The consumption-focused innovative industries that barely existed in 2008 are increasingly propelling the Chinese economy today. Photo: EPA-EFE
The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
China ‘exaggerated’ GDP data by 2 percentage points for at least nine years, new study says
- Mainland has overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
- Calculations suggest that the current nominal size of the economy is about 18 per cent lower than the official level of US$13.4 trillion at the end of 2018
