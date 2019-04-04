Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Stephen Roach
Donald Trump is wrong. The US economy is not strong enough to win cold war 2.0
- While the US prevailed in the cold war with the Soviet Union, its economy is in a much weaker position today. Both the US and China should resolve their own economic imbalances and then work together to preserve the post-war world order
Illustration: Craig Stephens
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
China’s economy is hurting and a trade deal can’t come a moment too soon for Beijing
- China’s official economic figures point to a bad year. Beijing has only one real way out of the slump – it needs to end the trade war with Washington. Vice-Premier Liu He, who visits the US this week, should hammer out a deal soon
