An elderly woman practises tai chi on a pier facing Victoria Harbour in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Hong Kong's elderly will have to make their peace with working till they drop

  By raising the age cut-off for welfare payments to the elderly, the government was trying to address the reality of our ageing society. However, a more comprehensive approach that recognises the skills the elderly have to offer would be preferable
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Published: 2:30pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:53pm, 7 Apr, 2019

An elderly woman practises tai chi on a pier facing Victoria Harbour in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vouchers can be used for a range of private medical services. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Hong Kong's health voucher scheme for the elderly has been running for a decade – so why are curbs on usage being imposed and what effect will they have?

  Health officials have proposed a cap on the value elderly residents can spend on optometric services using their vouchers
  A study found the scheme failed to bring down number of public hospital visits, one of its goals
Topic |   Explainers
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 9:06am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:33am, 14 Mar, 2019

Vouchers can be used for a range of private medical services. Photo: Sam Tsang
