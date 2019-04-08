US warships and PLA jets: what’s really behind the Taiwan Strait provocations between China and the US
Mark J. Valencia
US warships and PLA jets: what’s really behind the Taiwan Strait provocations between China and the US
- Two Chinese jets crossed into Taiwan’s airspace last month as a warning aimed at the US, ratcheting up tension over a US-China dispute that boils down to their different interpretations of the ‘right of transit passage’ clause in the Law of the Sea
Taiwan is no match for mainland China militarily, but if it’s invaded the public and military won’t be waving white flags to the PLA. Photo: EPA-EFE
Michael Chugani
China wants unification. What will Taiwan have to give up to keep its freedoms?
- Unification by force would be devastating for the region, including Hong Kong, and must be avoided
- Meanwhile the option of a Hong Kong-style ‘one country, two systems’ is dead on arrival. Perhaps there is a third way
