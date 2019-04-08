Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Mark J. Valencia
US warships and PLA jets: what’s really behind the Taiwan Strait provocations between China and the US

  • Two Chinese jets crossed into Taiwan’s airspace last month as a warning aimed at the US, ratcheting up tension over a US-China dispute that boils down to their different interpretations of the ‘right of transit passage’ clause in the Law of the Sea
Published: 1:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Taiwan is no match for mainland China militarily, but if it’s invaded the public and military won’t be waving white flags to the PLA. Photo: EPA-EFE
China wants unification. What will Taiwan have to give up to keep its freedoms?

  • Unification by force would be devastating for the region, including Hong Kong, and must be avoided
  • Meanwhile the option of a Hong Kong-style ‘one country, two systems’ is dead on arrival. Perhaps there is a third way
Published: 9:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:25am, 5 Apr, 2019

