Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Tom Plate

America’s latest ‘red scare’ is overblown. China is not intent on world domination

  • The US Committee on the Present Danger focusing on China misreads the Communist Party’s intentions. While China will seek to dominate transnational sectors it sees as essential to its survival, conquering the world would be too much trouble
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Published: 1:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez warned against dividing the world into China supporters and US supporters. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US and China must not split world in two, warns ex-Washington commerce secretary

  • Work to do after trade deal to rebuild relationship, says Carlos Gutierrez, who served in George W. Bush’s administration
  • Wrong to think ‘trade war will finish and everything will go back to the way it was’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 7:30pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:49pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez warned against dividing the world into China supporters and US supporters. Photo: AFP
