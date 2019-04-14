Channels

The first image of a black hole and its fiery halo, released by Event Horizon Telescope astronomers, which is the “most direct proof of their existence”, one of the project's lead scientists said. Photo: AFP
Why pour billions into searching for a black hole and reaching distant stars when worthier causes exist at home?

  • From photographing a black hole to China’s particle collider, billions are being spent on esoteric physics and space research, which could more fruitfully be allocated to projects that would solve the planet’s pressing problems
Published: 10:13am, 14 Apr, 2019

Chinese scientists helped create the breakthrough image of a black hole by capturing the last glimmerings of energy falling into it. Photo: Reuters
China’s astronomers helped capture photo of black hole but couldn’t use world’s biggest telescope to do it

  • Distance no object, but China’s Fast did not take part in cosmic event because it could not properly be tuned in to targets that lie light years away
Published: 8:30pm, 9 Apr, 2019

